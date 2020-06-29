All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 203 Pearl St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
203 Pearl St.
Last updated February 17 2020 at 9:46 AM

203 Pearl St.

203 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
media room
This is a fully furnished one-bedroom townhome with a very comfortable queen-sized bed (with a memory-foam egg-shell mattress topper available), one bathroom, well-equipped kitchen with a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range. Dining area, living room with Smart TV and Apple TV, the couch has a fold out queen bed for temporary guests. The unfinished basement has storage and a washer and dryer.

Located in the Speer Neighborhood in Denver, it is a quiet, safe, and walkable neighborhood. There is a great coffee shop one block away, and a little further are Italian, ramen, hamburger, and sushi restaurants. It is a ~10 minute walk to the South-Broadway strip where there are tons of bars, restaurants, and shops, and the amazing Mayan Theater.

Trader Joes, Safeway, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods are all within walking or biking distances, or a short drive. Cherry Creek Mall and Shopping District is nearby, and downtown Denver is just a couple miles away.

This is one of six units (three duplexes) that makes up the Pearl Garden HOA, that is a very easy-going and friendly little community. There is a shared backyard, which is taken care of by the HOA and you are free to use this shared space including the community grill. It is a duplex so you will share a wall with my very kind and quiet neighbor who is a teacher and has a dog named Henry--he is currently the only pet on the premises. Pets are only allowed in the shared backyard when supervised.

24-Hour street parking (Only need to look out for street sweeping between April-November).

There are a couple RTD bus lines with stops nearby, within 0.5 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Pearl St. have any available units?
203 Pearl St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Pearl St. have?
Some of 203 Pearl St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
203 Pearl St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Pearl St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Pearl St. is pet friendly.
Does 203 Pearl St. offer parking?
No, 203 Pearl St. does not offer parking.
Does 203 Pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Pearl St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Pearl St. have a pool?
No, 203 Pearl St. does not have a pool.
Does 203 Pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 203 Pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Pearl St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University