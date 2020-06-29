203 Pearl St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill media room

This is a fully furnished one-bedroom townhome with a very comfortable queen-sized bed (with a memory-foam egg-shell mattress topper available), one bathroom, well-equipped kitchen with a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric range. Dining area, living room with Smart TV and Apple TV, the couch has a fold out queen bed for temporary guests. The unfinished basement has storage and a washer and dryer.



Located in the Speer Neighborhood in Denver, it is a quiet, safe, and walkable neighborhood. There is a great coffee shop one block away, and a little further are Italian, ramen, hamburger, and sushi restaurants. It is a ~10 minute walk to the South-Broadway strip where there are tons of bars, restaurants, and shops, and the amazing Mayan Theater.



Trader Joes, Safeway, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods are all within walking or biking distances, or a short drive. Cherry Creek Mall and Shopping District is nearby, and downtown Denver is just a couple miles away.



This is one of six units (three duplexes) that makes up the Pearl Garden HOA, that is a very easy-going and friendly little community. There is a shared backyard, which is taken care of by the HOA and you are free to use this shared space including the community grill. It is a duplex so you will share a wall with my very kind and quiet neighbor who is a teacher and has a dog named Henry--he is currently the only pet on the premises. Pets are only allowed in the shared backyard when supervised.



24-Hour street parking (Only need to look out for street sweeping between April-November).



There are a couple RTD bus lines with stops nearby, within 0.5 miles.