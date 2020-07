Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga cats allowed pool

2020 Lawrence in Denver, CO, is an innovative, environmentally conscious community, featuring views of the majestic Rocky Mountains and spectacular amenities you won’t find anywhere else. Our urban midrise is located in the heart of downtown Denver, close to everything that defines contemporary living. Our exquisite architecture, mixed with our thoughtful design makes our community stand out among the rest. But our sleek exteriors are just the beginning of smart living at 2020 Lawrence. Our interiors boast Energy Star stainless steel appliances with a rooftop photovoltaic solar array that generates power for the building. Our energy efficient design saves you up to 50% on utility costs. This is an apartment home where you can thrive and enjoy a multi-faceted lifestyle with unparalleled conveniences and contemporary amenities.