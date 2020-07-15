All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

2020 Arapahoe St 1260

2020 Arapahoe Street · (303) 908-4879
Location

2020 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1260 · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
lobby
Amazing LoDo Loft! - Property Id: 302700

Get it while it lasts! This unit will go FAST! One of the biggest LoDo lofts you will find - featuring almost 20 foot vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete, and amazing panoramic VIEWS!

Updated downtown condominium means LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING AT IT'S FINEST.

This gorgeous home have very high end finishes and is in a very central location, with easy access to all of Downtown's greatest spots, and Interstate 25 via 20th st.

WITH A WALK SCORE OF 95, hot spots include: Coors Field, Opehilia's Electric Soapbox, Great Divide Brewery, The Lobby, TONS of other shows, bars, restaurants and entertainment. Rent includes one parking spot, cable tv, water, trash. Tenant is responsible for internet and electrical services. Full size washer dryer in-unit, large open floor plan, custom upgraded kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops, and custom wine fridge. We are pet friendly!! deposit due at signing, up to two dogs ($400 non-refundable deposit per animal, dogs must be house trained)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302700
Property Id 302700

(RLNE5866061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 have any available units?
2020 Arapahoe St 1260 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 have?
Some of 2020 Arapahoe St 1260's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Arapahoe St 1260 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 offers parking.
Does 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 have a pool?
No, 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Arapahoe St 1260 has units with dishwashers.
