2020 Arapahoe St 1260

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Amazing LoDo Loft! - Property Id: 302700



Get it while it lasts! This unit will go FAST! One of the biggest LoDo lofts you will find - featuring almost 20 foot vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete, and amazing panoramic VIEWS!



Updated downtown condominium means LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING AT IT'S FINEST.



This gorgeous home have very high end finishes and is in a very central location, with easy access to all of Downtown's greatest spots, and Interstate 25 via 20th st.



WITH A WALK SCORE OF 95, hot spots include: Coors Field, Opehilia's Electric Soapbox, Great Divide Brewery, The Lobby, TONS of other shows, bars, restaurants and entertainment. Rent includes one parking spot, cable tv, water, trash. Tenant is responsible for internet and electrical services. Full size washer dryer in-unit, large open floor plan, custom upgraded kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops, and custom wine fridge. We are pet friendly!! deposit due at signing, up to two dogs ($400 non-refundable deposit per animal, dogs must be house trained)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302700

