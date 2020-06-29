Rent Calculator
2001 S. Grant St - a
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2001 S. Grant St - a
2001 S Grant St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2001 S Grant St, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent Platt Park location. 3 beds / 1 bath recently updated. Plus 2 car garage. Utilities, lawn care and snow removal included. This is the top portion of an up/down duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2001 S. Grant St - a have any available units?
2001 S. Grant St - a doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2001 S. Grant St - a have?
Some of 2001 S. Grant St - a's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2001 S. Grant St - a currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S. Grant St - a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S. Grant St - a pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 S. Grant St - a is pet friendly.
Does 2001 S. Grant St - a offer parking?
Yes, 2001 S. Grant St - a offers parking.
Does 2001 S. Grant St - a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S. Grant St - a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S. Grant St - a have a pool?
No, 2001 S. Grant St - a does not have a pool.
Does 2001 S. Grant St - a have accessible units?
No, 2001 S. Grant St - a does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S. Grant St - a have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S. Grant St - a does not have units with dishwashers.
