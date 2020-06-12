All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2000 W 32nd Ave 329.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2000 W 32nd Ave 329
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2000 W 32nd Ave 329

2000 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quite Studio in LoHi - Property Id: 141139

ALEXAN LoHi at Dickinson Plaza is a boutique apartment community in exciting Lower Highlands combining upscale, distinctive design with unmatched finishes and amenities. Residents enjoy proximity to neighborhood galleries, local shops and the city's most innovative restaurants and bars, along with incredible views of the city skyline and mountains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141139
Property Id 141139

(RLNE5458838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 have any available units?
2000 W 32nd Ave 329 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 have?
Some of 2000 W 32nd Ave 329's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W 32nd Ave 329 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 is pet friendly.
Does 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 offer parking?
No, 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 does not offer parking.
Does 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 have a pool?
No, 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 have accessible units?
No, 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 W 32nd Ave 329 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University