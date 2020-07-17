200 Pearl St Unit 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Spectacular 1 Bedroom Condo in West Wash Park! - 200 Pearl St, #206, Denver, CO 80203 - Available July 10th



Location Location Location!! This amazing Condo is close to everything - Wash Park, Broadway Bars and Restaurants, Cherry Creek Shops, Downtown.. What more could you ask for? This condo also features a Pool, A/C Unit in living room and bedroom, a combo washer and dryer in Unit with additional paid laundry downstairs! Jump on the Cherry Creek bike path or walk down Broadway - this Condo and its location will not disappoint!



Features Include:

- Private Parking!

- Pool!

- A/C

- Updated Kitchen!

- Lots of Closet Space

- Hardwood Floors

- Private Balcony!

- Secured Entry into building

- Lots of Natural Light



We require 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. Applications $45 per adult.



Deposit: $1225

Rent: $1225/Month

Utilities: Resident responsible for all utilities.



To schedule your showing, email Rebecca Stianche at: Rebecca.stianche@realatlas.com or text 205-603-9727.



(RLNE4087949)