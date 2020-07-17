All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 200 Pearl St Unit 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
200 Pearl St Unit 206
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

200 Pearl St Unit 206

200 N Pearl St · (205) 603-9727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

200 N Pearl St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 200 Pearl St Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Spectacular 1 Bedroom Condo in West Wash Park! - 200 Pearl St, #206, Denver, CO 80203 - Available July 10th

Location Location Location!! This amazing Condo is close to everything - Wash Park, Broadway Bars and Restaurants, Cherry Creek Shops, Downtown.. What more could you ask for? This condo also features a Pool, A/C Unit in living room and bedroom, a combo washer and dryer in Unit with additional paid laundry downstairs! Jump on the Cherry Creek bike path or walk down Broadway - this Condo and its location will not disappoint!

Features Include:
- Private Parking!
- Pool!
- A/C
- Updated Kitchen!
- Lots of Closet Space
- Hardwood Floors
- Private Balcony!
- Secured Entry into building
- Lots of Natural Light

We require 3x the monthly rent in income, no prior evictions, and no history of violent crimes. Applications $45 per adult.

Deposit: $1225
Rent: $1225/Month
Utilities: Resident responsible for all utilities.

To schedule your showing, email Rebecca Stianche at: Rebecca.stianche@realatlas.com or text 205-603-9727.

(RLNE4087949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Pearl St Unit 206 have any available units?
200 Pearl St Unit 206 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Pearl St Unit 206 have?
Some of 200 Pearl St Unit 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Pearl St Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Pearl St Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Pearl St Unit 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Pearl St Unit 206 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Pearl St Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Pearl St Unit 206 offers parking.
Does 200 Pearl St Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Pearl St Unit 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Pearl St Unit 206 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Pearl St Unit 206 has a pool.
Does 200 Pearl St Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 200 Pearl St Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Pearl St Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Pearl St Unit 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 200 Pearl St Unit 206?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity