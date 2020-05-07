All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

199 S. Windsor Drive

199 South Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

199 South Windsor Drive, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Very Clean 2 bedroom home - Great ranch style 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a large yard. Hardwood floors, detached garage, great location.

(RLNE4715142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 S. Windsor Drive have any available units?
199 S. Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 199 S. Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
199 S. Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 S. Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 199 S. Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 199 S. Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 199 S. Windsor Drive offers parking.
Does 199 S. Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 S. Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 S. Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 199 S. Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 199 S. Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 199 S. Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 199 S. Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 S. Windsor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 S. Windsor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 S. Windsor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
