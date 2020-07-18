1980 S Olive St

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath on Olive St - Start 2019 out right in your new home on Olive St!
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home greets you with great curb appeal, large trees and a large over sized 2 car garage. Inside you will find beautiful gleaming hardwood floors, a large open kitchen with matching appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter top space and a double oven! You'll also enjoy a beautiful entry way, 2 fire places, an enclosed porch and a fully fenced large back yard!
Call today to view this property!!
Additional Lease Terms:
* 6-12 month lease
*No section 8
* No Pets
*Tenant Pays gas and electric
* Owner takes care of lawn service
*Renters must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Baseboard Hot Water-Gas
*Washer & Dryer
(RLNE4572313)