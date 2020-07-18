1980 S Olive St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 bath on Olive St - Start 2019 out right in your new home on Olive St!

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home greets you with great curb appeal, large trees and a large over sized 2 car garage. Inside you will find beautiful gleaming hardwood floors, a large open kitchen with matching appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter top space and a double oven! You'll also enjoy a beautiful entry way, 2 fire places, an enclosed porch and a fully fenced large back yard!



Call today to view this property!!



Additional Lease Terms:

* 6-12 month lease

*No section 8

* No Pets

*Tenant Pays gas and electric

* Owner takes care of lawn service

*Renters must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

*Baseboard Hot Water-Gas

*Washer & Dryer



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4572313)