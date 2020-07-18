All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1980 S Olive St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1980 S Olive St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1980 S Olive St

1980 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1980 South Olive Street, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath on Olive St - Start 2019 out right in your new home on Olive St!
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home greets you with great curb appeal, large trees and a large over sized 2 car garage. Inside you will find beautiful gleaming hardwood floors, a large open kitchen with matching appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter top space and a double oven! You'll also enjoy a beautiful entry way, 2 fire places, an enclosed porch and a fully fenced large back yard!

Call today to view this property!!

Additional Lease Terms:
* 6-12 month lease
*No section 8
* No Pets
*Tenant Pays gas and electric
* Owner takes care of lawn service
*Renters must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Baseboard Hot Water-Gas
*Washer & Dryer

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4572313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 S Olive St have any available units?
1980 S Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 S Olive St have?
Some of 1980 S Olive St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 S Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
1980 S Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 S Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 S Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 1980 S Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 1980 S Olive St offers parking.
Does 1980 S Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 S Olive St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 S Olive St have a pool?
No, 1980 S Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 1980 S Olive St have accessible units?
No, 1980 S Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 S Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1980 S Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
The Werner
80 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University