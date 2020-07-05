All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

19450 E. 45th Ave.

19450 East 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19450 East 45th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Charming 4BD, 2.5BA Home in Green Valley Ranch with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy living in this quiet neighborhood, near multiple parks and shopping centers. Featuring a nicely updated interior with stainless steel appliances and new paint, this home also boasts an abundance of windows providing plenty of natural light, a large fenced backyard, and a 2-car garage plus driveway. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sj-ybV5pLyM&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable
*There is an $80 monthly water fee covering water use
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5700115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19450 E. 45th Ave. have any available units?
19450 E. 45th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19450 E. 45th Ave. have?
Some of 19450 E. 45th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19450 E. 45th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19450 E. 45th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19450 E. 45th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19450 E. 45th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 19450 E. 45th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 19450 E. 45th Ave. offers parking.
Does 19450 E. 45th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19450 E. 45th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19450 E. 45th Ave. have a pool?
No, 19450 E. 45th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 19450 E. 45th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19450 E. 45th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19450 E. 45th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19450 E. 45th Ave. has units with dishwashers.

