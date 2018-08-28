All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

1941 S Pearl St

1941 South Pearl Street
Location

1941 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Excellent location right on Pearl St in Platt Park. Half a block to Park Burger, Sweet Cow, and Platt Park Brewing. Four Blocks to Sushi Den and all of the restaurants and shops on Old South Pearl. Quality construction with high end finishes. The home features a walk in pantry, mud room, master suite with two walk in closets and a 5 piece bath, laundry room with sink, gas fireplace in the living room and master, bar area in the basement, and a 2 car garage. Available for rent anytime between now and March 1st, would prefer a year lease, but am somewhat flexible. While unfurnished, I would be open to leaving some art work on the walls and the mounted tv in the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 S Pearl St have any available units?
1941 S Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 S Pearl St have?
Some of 1941 S Pearl St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 S Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1941 S Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 S Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 S Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 1941 S Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 1941 S Pearl St offers parking.
Does 1941 S Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 S Pearl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 S Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1941 S Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1941 S Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1941 S Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 S Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 S Pearl St has units with dishwashers.

