1941 S Pearl St

Amenities
Excellent location right on Pearl St in Platt Park. Half a block to Park Burger, Sweet Cow, and Platt Park Brewing. Four Blocks to Sushi Den and all of the restaurants and shops on Old South Pearl. Quality construction with high end finishes. The home features a walk in pantry, mud room, master suite with two walk in closets and a 5 piece bath, laundry room with sink, gas fireplace in the living room and master, bar area in the basement, and a 2 car garage. Available for rent anytime between now and March 1st, would prefer a year lease, but am somewhat flexible. While unfurnished, I would be open to leaving some art work on the walls and the mounted tv in the living room.