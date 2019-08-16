1925 S Franklin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This well maintained home is in a prime location just blocks from DU, Wash Park, Platt Park, Harvard Gulch, Light Rail, I-25 and all the amenities that come with this wonderful neighborhood. Recently updated kitchen. 2 bed, 1 bath with a 1 car detached garage that can be used for parking or additional storage. 3 additional off street parking spaces. Walk to light rail and other public transportation options. Private, Fenced backyard with covered patio.



Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



