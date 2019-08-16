All apartments in Denver
1925 S Franklin St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

1925 S Franklin St

1925 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1925 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This well maintained home is in a prime location just blocks from DU, Wash Park, Platt Park, Harvard Gulch, Light Rail, I-25 and all the amenities that come with this wonderful neighborhood. Recently updated kitchen. 2 bed, 1 bath with a 1 car detached garage that can be used for parking or additional storage. 3 additional off street parking spaces. Walk to light rail and other public transportation options. Private, Fenced backyard with covered patio.

Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard, Detached Garage, Off Street Parking, Stainless Steel Appliances, Renovated Bathroom, Amazing Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

