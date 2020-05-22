Amenities
1924 W 38th Avenue Available 09/07/19 Newly Built 3 Bedroom in Highlands - City Views
Rooftop Deck
End Unit, Great Natural Light
3 Bedrooms
1 Full Bathroom (Shower over Tub)
1- 3/4 Bathroom (Single Stall Shower)
1 Half Bathroom
New Construction, Built 2018
Hardwood Floors/Plush Carpets
Stainless Appliances
Gas Stove
Gas Fireplace
Forced Air Heat/Air Conditioning
Laundry Hook-ups (for stack-able washer/dryer)
Water Included
Common Area Snow Removal Included
2 Car Attached Garage
Well Mannered Small Dogs & Cats Considered - 2 Max
1 Year Lease Required
Please drive by and check out the location of any property of interest first. Then contact us to schedule a showing time or if you have any questions.
