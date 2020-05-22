All apartments in Denver
1924 W 38th Avenue
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

1924 W 38th Avenue

1924 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1924 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
1924 W 38th Avenue Available 09/07/19 Newly Built 3 Bedroom in Highlands - City Views
Rooftop Deck
End Unit, Great Natural Light
3 Bedrooms
1 Full Bathroom (Shower over Tub)
1- 3/4 Bathroom (Single Stall Shower)
1 Half Bathroom
New Construction, Built 2018
Hardwood Floors/Plush Carpets
Stainless Appliances
Gas Stove
Gas Fireplace
Forced Air Heat/Air Conditioning
Laundry Hook-ups (for stack-able washer/dryer)
Water Included
Common Area Snow Removal Included
2 Car Attached Garage
Well Mannered Small Dogs & Cats Considered - 2 Max
1 Year Lease Required

Please drive by and check out the location of any property of interest first. Then contact us to schedule a showing time or if you have any questions. Please do not disturb the current residents or neighbors. Do NOT enter any unit or peek in any windows. Thank you for your interest!

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider
IR 100081278

(RLNE5098815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 W 38th Avenue have any available units?
1924 W 38th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 W 38th Avenue have?
Some of 1924 W 38th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 W 38th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1924 W 38th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 W 38th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 W 38th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1924 W 38th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1924 W 38th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1924 W 38th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 W 38th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 W 38th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1924 W 38th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1924 W 38th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1924 W 38th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 W 38th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 W 38th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
