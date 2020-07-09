All apartments in Denver
1922 West 38th Avenue

1922 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1922 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer LoHi Townhouse - Built in 2018
3 Levels + Roof Top Deck with Downtown Views
1816 Square Feet
4 Bedrooms ("office" has full closet)
2 Bathrooms (1 shower over tub, 1 single stall shower) / 2 Powder Rooms
Stainless Appliances
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Range
Disposal
Hardwood Floors Throughout w/Carpet on Stairs and in Bedrooms
Gas Fireplace
2 Car Attached Garage
Water Utility Included
Common Area Snow Removal Included
Well Mannered Cats/ Small Dogs Considered (2 Max)
Laundry Closet (Washer & Dryer NOT INCLUDED but are being offered for sale by existing tenant - High Capacity LG, purchased in January 2019, excellent condition, see photos, asking $1600.)

In an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we are asking that interested parties apply based on photos, floor plan and 3D Tour provided; please contact me for a link to the tour. Upon approval of your application, I will then schedule an in person showing, prior to signing a lease. Please drive by the property to check out the location. Do not go onto any property or peek in any windows and do not disturb the current residents or neighbors. Please contact me with any questions and thank you for your interest!

IR 100081278
Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 West 38th Avenue have any available units?
1922 West 38th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 West 38th Avenue have?
Some of 1922 West 38th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 West 38th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 West 38th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 West 38th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 West 38th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1922 West 38th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1922 West 38th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1922 West 38th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 West 38th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 West 38th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 West 38th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 West 38th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 West 38th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 West 38th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 West 38th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

