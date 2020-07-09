1922 West 38th Avenue

Amenities
Newer LoHi Townhouse - Built in 2018
3 Levels + Roof Top Deck with Downtown Views
1816 Square Feet
4 Bedrooms ("office" has full closet)
2 Bathrooms (1 shower over tub, 1 single stall shower) / 2 Powder Rooms
Stainless Appliances
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Range
Disposal
Hardwood Floors Throughout w/Carpet on Stairs and in Bedrooms
Gas Fireplace
2 Car Attached Garage
Water Utility Included
Common Area Snow Removal Included
Well Mannered Cats/ Small Dogs Considered (2 Max)
Laundry Closet (Washer & Dryer NOT INCLUDED but are being offered for sale by existing tenant - High Capacity LG, purchased in January 2019, excellent condition, see photos, asking $1600.)
In an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, we are asking that interested parties apply based on photos, floor plan and 3D Tour provided; please contact me for a link to the tour. Upon approval of your application, I will then schedule an in person showing, prior to signing a lease. Please drive by the property to check out the location. Do not go onto any property or peek in any windows and do not disturb the current residents or neighbors. Please contact me with any questions and thank you for your interest!
