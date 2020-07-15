All apartments in Denver
1912 S. University Blvd.

1912 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1912 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available in early July: Updated, compact ground floor studio at Terrace Plaza, a smaller, 3-story apartment building right across from DU and close to light rail. Lives large for a studio -- big main room, plus a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cubbies. Mini-breakfast bar seats two. Ceiling fan and window A/C unit keep you cool. Newer vinyl windows, newer plank flooring, painted in cool neutral tones. Updated light fixtures and includes drapes for the large front window. Kitchen features compact gas stove and refrigerator - but you are the dishwasher.

Coin-op laundry facilities on site. One dedicated off-street parking spot may be available for $50 additional a month -- please ask. Your well-behaved pet is welcome with additional fees and restrictions -- please ask for details.

Walk to DU and light rail, easy access to I-25, and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Wash Park and Old South Pearl.

Terrace Plaza is also:

-- 3 min to light rail
-- 30 seconds to I-25
-- 5 min to Wash Park
-- 8 min to Old South Pearl restaurants and shops
-- 10 min to downtown
-- 10 min to the Tech Center

Lease terms: $925 rent, which includes upgraded 5gHz wifi; $925 deposit. One-year or longer lease preferred. One dedicated off-street parking space may be available for $50 / month. Tenant pays $25 for common-area utilities, including water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric. Tenant pays unit electric. Your well-behaved adult dog or cat is welcome with additional fees - ask for details. pet rent. Application fee is $25. If application is approved, there is a one-time $100 Lease Prep fee. Please note that while students are welcome, this is not "student housing." The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is strictly prohibited anywhere on the property.

Terrace Plaza is located at 1912 S University Blvd., just south of I-25 and north of Evans. This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. Please contact us to set a showing - we look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have any available units?
1912 S. University Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 S. University Blvd. have?
Some of 1912 S. University Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 S. University Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1912 S. University Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 S. University Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 S. University Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1912 S. University Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 S. University Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1912 S. University Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1912 S. University Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 S. University Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 S. University Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
