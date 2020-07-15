1912 S. University Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court on-site laundry parking internet access

Available in early July: Updated, compact ground floor studio at Terrace Plaza, a smaller, 3-story apartment building right across from DU and close to light rail. Lives large for a studio -- big main room, plus a walk-in closet with built-in shelving and cubbies. Mini-breakfast bar seats two. Ceiling fan and window A/C unit keep you cool. Newer vinyl windows, newer plank flooring, painted in cool neutral tones. Updated light fixtures and includes drapes for the large front window. Kitchen features compact gas stove and refrigerator - but you are the dishwasher.



Coin-op laundry facilities on site. One dedicated off-street parking spot may be available for $50 additional a month -- please ask. Your well-behaved pet is welcome with additional fees and restrictions -- please ask for details.



Walk to DU and light rail, easy access to I-25, and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Wash Park and Old South Pearl.



Terrace Plaza is also:



-- 3 min to light rail

-- 30 seconds to I-25

-- 5 min to Wash Park

-- 8 min to Old South Pearl restaurants and shops

-- 10 min to downtown

-- 10 min to the Tech Center



Lease terms: $925 rent, which includes upgraded 5gHz wifi; $925 deposit. One-year or longer lease preferred. One dedicated off-street parking space may be available for $50 / month. Tenant pays $25 for common-area utilities, including water, sewer, trash, heat, gas and building electric. Tenant pays unit electric. Your well-behaved adult dog or cat is welcome with additional fees - ask for details. pet rent. Application fee is $25. If application is approved, there is a one-time $100 Lease Prep fee. Please note that while students are welcome, this is not "student housing." The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is strictly prohibited anywhere on the property.



Terrace Plaza is located at 1912 S University Blvd., just south of I-25 and north of Evans. This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. Please contact us to set a showing - we look forward to hearing from you.