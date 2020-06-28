19063 East 54th Place, Denver, CO 80249 Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Almost New Multi Level Green Valley Ranch House For Rent - 3 Beds 2.5 Baths 2 Car Garage Bonus Room/Loft Solar Panels - Low Utility Bills Smart Home Features Huge Kitchen Island Upgraded Cabinetry Recessed Lighting 220 In Garage - Bring Your Tesla? Central Vacuum Air Conditioning Sprinkler System Quiet Cul De Sac Low Maintenance
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5098688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have any available units?
19063 E 54th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19063 E 54th Pl. have?
Some of 19063 E 54th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19063 E 54th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
19063 E 54th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19063 E 54th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19063 E 54th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 19063 E 54th Pl. offers parking.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19063 E 54th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have a pool?
No, 19063 E 54th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 19063 E 54th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19063 E 54th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.