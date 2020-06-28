All apartments in Denver
19063 E 54th Pl.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

19063 E 54th Pl.

19063 East 54th Place · No Longer Available
Location

19063 East 54th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Almost New Multi Level Green Valley Ranch House For Rent - 3 Beds
2.5 Baths
2 Car Garage
Bonus Room/Loft
Solar Panels - Low Utility Bills
Smart Home Features
Huge Kitchen Island
Upgraded Cabinetry
Recessed Lighting
220 In Garage - Bring Your Tesla?
Central Vacuum
Air Conditioning
Sprinkler System
Quiet Cul De Sac
Low Maintenance

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5098688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have any available units?
19063 E 54th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19063 E 54th Pl. have?
Some of 19063 E 54th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19063 E 54th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
19063 E 54th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19063 E 54th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19063 E 54th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 19063 E 54th Pl. offers parking.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19063 E 54th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have a pool?
No, 19063 E 54th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 19063 E 54th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 19063 E 54th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19063 E 54th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
