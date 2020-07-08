All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

19060 E 54th Pl

19060 East 54th Place · No Longer Available






Location

19060 East 54th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New 4 bed 3,5 bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 271969

This NEW house is residing on the PREMIUM lot in the quiet area away from busy roads overlooking green space, First Creek park, and mountains. Minutes away from the Light Rail Station, recreation center, golf course, restaurants, shopping. Tri-level design with an open floor-plan. Instead of a basement you have third floor. All new appliances. Work-from-home/recreation area. Home is wired for television and data services to each room. Three walk-in closets, carpet in bedrooms, central air, two-car attached garage. 2018 build house means energy efficient everything: walls, windows, AC, furnace. Your heating/cooling bills are low. Southern facing home. Zero-maintenance fenced backyard. Large patio. Shed for storage. Landlord pays HOA fees for trash removal, snow removal, lawn mowing.
*Security Deposit: $2,295.
*Credit score of at least 620 required to qualify.
*Household income of 3X monthly rent required.
*Tenants responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, n/gas.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271969
Property Id 271969

(RLNE5749684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19060 E 54th Pl have any available units?
19060 E 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19060 E 54th Pl have?
Some of 19060 E 54th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19060 E 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19060 E 54th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19060 E 54th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19060 E 54th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19060 E 54th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19060 E 54th Pl offers parking.
Does 19060 E 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19060 E 54th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19060 E 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 19060 E 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19060 E 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 19060 E 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19060 E 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19060 E 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.

