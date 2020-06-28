18866 East 57th Place, Denver, CO 80249 Denver International Airport
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREEN VALLEY RANCH, GREAT 2 STORY, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN GREEN VALLEY RANCH. BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, UPGRADED FLOORING, LARGE KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES, SEPARATE DINING AREAS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B have any available units?
18866 E 57th Pl Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B have?
Some of 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
18866 E 57th Pl Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B offer parking?
No, 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B have a pool?
No, 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B have accessible units?
No, 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18866 E 57th Pl Unit B has units with dishwashers.