Home
/
Denver, CO
/
188 S. Locust St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

188 S. Locust St

188 South Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

188 South Locust Street, Denver, CO 80224
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
188 S. Locust St Available 03/01/19 Executive Rental in Prestigious Crestmoore Park Heights - The newest addition in prestigious Crestmoor Park and Historic Hilltop, one of Denver's most established neighborhoods. Just constructed, this stylish three level 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom town home uses an open floor plan with beautiful views of the adjacent park and the mountains to the west. Floor plan includes a chef's kitchen, separate laundry room, extra large walk-in closets, gas fireplace and 2 car over sized garage with 2 additional parking spaces adjacent to unit. Extra storage in a small unfinished basement. This home is within minutes of Cherry Creek North shopping and dining, downtown Denver as well as Lowry. The park is literally across the street with tennis courts, playgrounds, softball and picnic space. Be one of the few to experience the best of living in this stylish urban setting. Offering a 24 month lease. Pets will be considered. Washer and dryer included

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
303-923-3502
www.swanexperience.com

(RLNE3869642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 S. Locust St have any available units?
188 S. Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 S. Locust St have?
Some of 188 S. Locust St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 S. Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
188 S. Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 S. Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 S. Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 188 S. Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 188 S. Locust St offers parking.
Does 188 S. Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 S. Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 S. Locust St have a pool?
No, 188 S. Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 188 S. Locust St have accessible units?
No, 188 S. Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 188 S. Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 S. Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
