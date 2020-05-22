Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

188 S. Locust St Available 03/01/19 Executive Rental in Prestigious Crestmoore Park Heights - The newest addition in prestigious Crestmoor Park and Historic Hilltop, one of Denver's most established neighborhoods. Just constructed, this stylish three level 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom town home uses an open floor plan with beautiful views of the adjacent park and the mountains to the west. Floor plan includes a chef's kitchen, separate laundry room, extra large walk-in closets, gas fireplace and 2 car over sized garage with 2 additional parking spaces adjacent to unit. Extra storage in a small unfinished basement. This home is within minutes of Cherry Creek North shopping and dining, downtown Denver as well as Lowry. The park is literally across the street with tennis courts, playgrounds, softball and picnic space. Be one of the few to experience the best of living in this stylish urban setting. Offering a 24 month lease. Pets will be considered. Washer and dryer included



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

303-923-3502

www.swanexperience.com



