1874 Vine Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This masterful modern town home is in pristine condition.(Furnishings optional) Located only a block and a half away from City Park and only 2 block away from the night life and dining on Colfax, this location is unbeatable. Protected by a security gate, this home offers 3 levels of beauty and elegance. Open main floor concept to enhance dining and entertaining. The master suite offers a updated 5 piece master bath and a comfortable reading area. The 2 guest bedrooms on the 3rd floor share a Jack and Jill With laundry off the 3rd floor. Everything you could need or want is in this unit and will be included if desired. Dogs are welcome with security deposit and professional cleaning after lease term. Lease term would be 8 months or 16 months or longer. Very close to Kaiser, St. Joseph and St. Lukes hospital and Downtown this would be perfect for the professional looking to be close to everything! All utilities to be paid by tenant. Call for showing! Check out the 360 virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WRLf1NvByrz



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1874-vine-st-denver-co-80206-usa-unit-102/9619936e-ff82-4cb3-ab50-4ed55f44db35



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4601583)