1810 Grove St, Denver, CO 80204

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for lease in the heart of the city: the Townhomes at Mile Hi are located just blocks to both Sloan's Lake and Mile Hi Stadium neighborhood. Spend your summer walking to beautiful Sloan's Lake Park, or riding bike down the S. Platte River Trail and right into Downtown Denver. Scores of interesting coffee shops, breweries, restaurants and other shopping surround the property.



1810 Grove St. is a 1 bed / 1 bath layout townhome - with private front and rear entry, and a private back patio.



Hardwood floors run throughout most of the space, with tile floor in the kitchen - creating a single level townhome. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite countertops.



Each townhome at the complex includes one reserved parking space. Laundry is onsite, in a community laundry room.



*Photos here are of a sister unit, showing updated paint job; same layout and general features.

Townhomes at Mile Hi