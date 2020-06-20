All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204.
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204

1810 Grove St · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Grove St, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for lease in the heart of the city: the Townhomes at Mile Hi are located just blocks to both Sloan's Lake and Mile Hi Stadium neighborhood. Spend your summer walking to beautiful Sloan's Lake Park, or riding bike down the S. Platte River Trail and right into Downtown Denver. Scores of interesting coffee shops, breweries, restaurants and other shopping surround the property.

1810 Grove St. is a 1 bed / 1 bath layout townhome - with private front and rear entry, and a private back patio.

Hardwood floors run throughout most of the space, with tile floor in the kitchen - creating a single level townhome. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite countertops.

Each townhome at the complex includes one reserved parking space. Laundry is onsite, in a community laundry room.

*Photos here are of a sister unit, showing updated paint job; same layout and general features.
Townhomes at Mile Hi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have any available units?
1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have?
Some of 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 offers parking.
Does 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have a pool?
No, 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have accessible units?
No, 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Grove St. Denver CO 80204 does not have units with dishwashers.
