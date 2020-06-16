All apartments in Denver
1806 Bannock St A2-1X1

1806 Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Expansive One Bedroom near Platte River - Property Id: 141178

Encore Evans Station is a brand new, luxury community located in the South Broadway District and just 2 blocks from the Evans Light Rail Station. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring an industrial contemporary design and some of the most unique amenities in the area. Whether you want to relax at our resort-style pool and spa, take a class in our yoga/spin studio, take your furry friend to the onsite dog park or fix up your bike in our repair shop, Encore has something for everyone. Contact us today to see why you should decide to call us home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141178
Property Id 141178

(RLNE5459241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 have any available units?
1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 have?
Some of 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 offer parking?
No, 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 have a pool?
Yes, 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 has a pool.
Does 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 have accessible units?
No, 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 Bannock St A2-1X1 has units with dishwashers.

