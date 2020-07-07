All apartments in Denver
1804 E 35th Ave

1804 East 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1804 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
6 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available now! Cannot beat the location, walking distance to RINO! Minutes away from the RINO Art District, Breweries, restaurants, nightlife and more!

Section 8 welcome.

Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 E 35th Ave have any available units?
1804 E 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1804 E 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1804 E 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 E 35th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1804 E 35th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1804 E 35th Ave offer parking?
No, 1804 E 35th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1804 E 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 E 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 E 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 1804 E 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1804 E 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1804 E 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 E 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 E 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 E 35th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 E 35th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
