All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1801 Arapahoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1801 Arapahoe St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 8:43 AM

1801 Arapahoe St

1801 Arapahoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1801 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a lease takeover so you will still have to apply and go through a background and credit check with the apartment.
The apartment has a huge private balcony with mountain and city views. In unit laundry, modern kitchen appliances, a bathtub/shower combo.
The amenities include free coffee, onsite gym, dog park and washing station, game room, courtyard, roof top lounge with grills and lots of guest appreciation events!
The apartment is pet friendly for an additional fee with the leasing office. Parking is $175 for gated parking and $125 for not gated parking. All parking is off the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Arapahoe St have any available units?
1801 Arapahoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Arapahoe St have?
Some of 1801 Arapahoe St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Arapahoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Arapahoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Arapahoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Arapahoe St is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Arapahoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Arapahoe St offers parking.
Does 1801 Arapahoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Arapahoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Arapahoe St have a pool?
No, 1801 Arapahoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Arapahoe St have accessible units?
No, 1801 Arapahoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Arapahoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Arapahoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University