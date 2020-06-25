1801 Arapahoe St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym dog park coffee bar

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a lease takeover so you will still have to apply and go through a background and credit check with the apartment.

The apartment has a huge private balcony with mountain and city views. In unit laundry, modern kitchen appliances, a bathtub/shower combo.

The amenities include free coffee, onsite gym, dog park and washing station, game room, courtyard, roof top lounge with grills and lots of guest appreciation events!

The apartment is pet friendly for an additional fee with the leasing office. Parking is $175 for gated parking and $125 for not gated parking. All parking is off the street.