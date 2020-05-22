All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 180 Cook Street #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
180 Cook Street #105
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

180 Cook Street #105

180 Cook Street · (720) 575-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

180 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 180 Cook Street #105 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Beautiful Executive Condo Fully Furnished in Cherry Creek - Drop your bags and live in this well maintained and tastefully decorated Cherry Creek Condo.

Master bedroom and 5 piece master bath allows privacy from guests.
Patio with comfortable seating and built in fire pit.
Fully stocked kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, new carpet, high ceilings.
2nd optional bedroom or office.
Washer/Dryer in unit
2 deeded parking spots (1 covered, 1 uncovered)
All utilities included in rent.

No smoking. No marijuana. No pets.
6 month lease or longer.

(RLNE2174762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Cook Street #105 have any available units?
180 Cook Street #105 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Cook Street #105 have?
Some of 180 Cook Street #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Cook Street #105 currently offering any rent specials?
180 Cook Street #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Cook Street #105 pet-friendly?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 offer parking?
Yes, 180 Cook Street #105 does offer parking.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Cook Street #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have a pool?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 does not have a pool.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have accessible units?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Cook Street #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Cook Street #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 180 Cook Street #105?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity