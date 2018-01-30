All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1775 W Beekman Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1775 W Beekman Pl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1775 W Beekman Pl

1775 West Beekman Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1775 West Beekman Place, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Affordable 4BD, 2BA Chaffee Park Home with Fenced Backyard and Off-Street Parking - Situated in Denver's Chaffee Park neighborhood just minutes from the Highlands and Downtown, this charming home features a fenced-in backyard with a storage shed as well as plenty of parking, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/0hMXJ9LG6cY

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3906147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 W Beekman Pl have any available units?
1775 W Beekman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 W Beekman Pl have?
Some of 1775 W Beekman Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 W Beekman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1775 W Beekman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 W Beekman Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 W Beekman Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1775 W Beekman Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1775 W Beekman Pl offers parking.
Does 1775 W Beekman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 W Beekman Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 W Beekman Pl have a pool?
No, 1775 W Beekman Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1775 W Beekman Pl have accessible units?
No, 1775 W Beekman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 W Beekman Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 W Beekman Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University