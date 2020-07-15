Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Coming Summer 2020! One month free! Fill out our interest list below to get updates on our progress.



1775 Federal Apartments offers a new recipe in apartment design. Start with a solid foundation in Denver’s vibrant West Colfax neighborhood, crane-in some sustainably fabricated 1- and 2-bedroom modules, top it off with a spectacular rooftop deck, and you’ve got 1775 Federal, one of the city’s few modular apartment communities. Modern finishes include stainless kitchens complete with dishwasher and microwave, quartz countertops, washer/dryer, and designer lighting and tile.



Located on the border of 3 dynamic neighborhoods (West Colfax, Sloan’s Lake, and Jefferson Park), 1775 Federal offers walkable and bikeable access to a myriad of restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and transportation.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC