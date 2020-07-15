All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1775 Federal
1775 Federal

1775 Federal Boulevard ·
Location

1775 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,405

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1775 Federal.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Coming Summer 2020! One month free! Fill out our interest list below to get updates on our progress.

1775 Federal Apartments offers a new recipe in apartment design. Start with a solid foundation in Denver’s vibrant West Colfax neighborhood, crane-in some sustainably fabricated 1- and 2-bedroom modules, top it off with a spectacular rooftop deck, and you’ve got 1775 Federal, one of the city’s few modular apartment communities. Modern finishes include stainless kitchens complete with dishwasher and microwave, quartz countertops, washer/dryer, and designer lighting and tile.

Located on the border of 3 dynamic neighborhoods (West Colfax, Sloan’s Lake, and Jefferson Park), 1775 Federal offers walkable and bikeable access to a myriad of restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and transportation.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per application
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom); $600 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 85lb weight limit each.
Dogs
fee: $300
Cats
fee: $200
Parking Details: Garage $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Federal have any available units?
1775 Federal has 3 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Federal have?
Some of 1775 Federal's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Federal currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Federal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Federal pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Federal is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Federal offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Federal offers parking.
Does 1775 Federal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 Federal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Federal have a pool?
No, 1775 Federal does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Federal have accessible units?
Yes, 1775 Federal has accessible units.
Does 1775 Federal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Federal has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1775 Federal?
Add a Message
