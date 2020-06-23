All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

1775 Curtis St 2304

1775 Curtis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
1775 Curtis St - Property Id: 130644

Interior Finishes -

Slab granite countertops, contemporary backsplash, wood-style flooring, solid wood cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, decorative light fixtures, customizable walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, front load washer and dryer.

Community Amenities -

24 hr concierge service, private parking, amenity deck, glass-sided pool and spa with skyline views, e-bikes, cold storage (food delivery), private secure resident storage, alfresco kitchen and bbq area, outdoor theater, social spaces, fire pits, resident lounge, entertainment kitchen, gameroom and billiards table, indoor and outdoor fitness center and much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130644
Property Id 130644

(RLNE5459273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Curtis St 2304 have any available units?
1775 Curtis St 2304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Curtis St 2304 have?
Some of 1775 Curtis St 2304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Curtis St 2304 currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Curtis St 2304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Curtis St 2304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Curtis St 2304 is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Curtis St 2304 offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Curtis St 2304 offers parking.
Does 1775 Curtis St 2304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 Curtis St 2304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Curtis St 2304 have a pool?
Yes, 1775 Curtis St 2304 has a pool.
Does 1775 Curtis St 2304 have accessible units?
No, 1775 Curtis St 2304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Curtis St 2304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Curtis St 2304 has units with dishwashers.

