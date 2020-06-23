1775 Curtis St 2304

Amenities
1775 Curtis St - Property Id: 130644
Interior Finishes -
Slab granite countertops, contemporary backsplash, wood-style flooring, solid wood cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, decorative light fixtures, customizable walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, front load washer and dryer.
Community Amenities -
24 hr concierge service, private parking, amenity deck, glass-sided pool and spa with skyline views, e-bikes, cold storage (food delivery), private secure resident storage, alfresco kitchen and bbq area, outdoor theater, social spaces, fire pits, resident lounge, entertainment kitchen, gameroom and billiards table, indoor and outdoor fitness center and much more!
