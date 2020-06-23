1775 Curtis St 2304

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

1775 Curtis St - Property Id: 130644



Interior Finishes -



Slab granite countertops, contemporary backsplash, wood-style flooring, solid wood cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, decorative light fixtures, customizable walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, front load washer and dryer.



Community Amenities -



24 hr concierge service, private parking, amenity deck, glass-sided pool and spa with skyline views, e-bikes, cold storage (food delivery), private secure resident storage, alfresco kitchen and bbq area, outdoor theater, social spaces, fire pits, resident lounge, entertainment kitchen, gameroom and billiards table, indoor and outdoor fitness center and much more!

