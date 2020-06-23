1767 Clarkson St.

Amenities

Rent includes Electric, Heat, Water, Trash, and Wifi. The kitchen has a full size refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and 4 burner stove w/oven, and dishes, pot & pans, cutlery, etc. Fully furnished with a queen size bed, a night stand and a dresser in the bedroom. Bed and bath linens are provided. Washer & dryer are conveniently located in the building. Within a 3 block walk are; Starbucks & other Coffee houses, a bank, dry cleaners, several restaurants, clubs and bars, grocery shop, and a variety of other stores and shops. St. Joseph Hospital & Emergency Center, and several other medical facilities, a post office, Police & Fire Station, are all within 2 to 8 blocks, of the building. Parking is free on all adjacent streets. Bus stops are within a block. Downtown Denver is 12 blocks west, and Chessman and City Park are 12 and 18 blocks away.