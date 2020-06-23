All apartments in Denver
1767 Clarkson St.
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

1767 Clarkson St.

1767 N Clarkson St · No Longer Available
Location

1767 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rent includes Electric, Heat, Water, Trash, and Wifi. The kitchen has a full size refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and 4 burner stove w/oven, and dishes, pot & pans, cutlery, etc. Fully furnished with a queen size bed, a night stand and a dresser in the bedroom. Bed and bath linens are provided. Washer & dryer are conveniently located in the building. Within a 3 block walk are; Starbucks & other Coffee houses, a bank, dry cleaners, several restaurants, clubs and bars, grocery shop, and a variety of other stores and shops. St. Joseph Hospital & Emergency Center, and several other medical facilities, a post office, Police & Fire Station, are all within 2 to 8 blocks, of the building. Parking is free on all adjacent streets. Bus stops are within a block. Downtown Denver is 12 blocks west, and Chessman and City Park are 12 and 18 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

