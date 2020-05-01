All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1760 Pearl St

1760 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1760 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5ca8e20ef ---- Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apt in Uptown! Walking Distance to Shops Dining and 16th Street Mall! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $1075 Rent $60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. Tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $15 Internet Fee $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) OR $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. EXTREMELY-FAST High-Speed WiFi! (stream movies and more!) Hardwood Floors! Open Layout! Lots of Closet Space! Bike Storage! Laundry On-Site! Thank you for your interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad are not the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * If seeking a move date on or shortly after the above listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1760 Pearl Street). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. *approximate square footage *

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Pearl St have any available units?
1760 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Pearl St have?
Some of 1760 Pearl St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Pearl St offer parking?
No, 1760 Pearl St does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1760 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1760 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.

