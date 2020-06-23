1756 Clarkson St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f3e0a20bf ---- Looking to reduce your carbon footprint? Consider The Clarkson. These modern apartments have a LEED Silver Certification, which means they've been built with environmentally friendly features, and use less water and energy than traditional buildings. Plus, its convenient central location gives you walking access to coffee shops and restaurants. Each apartment features contemporary kitchens with stainless appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, plus an in-unit washer and dryer. You’ll enjoy a host of amenities: covered garage parking, recycling services, fitness center, community lounge, penthouse lounge and outdoor grill and firepit. Uptown is an eclectic destination of unique eateries, boutique markets, a universal bar scene and minutes away from nationally renowned music venues, for endless entertainment. Walk or bike to any of these great locations from 1756 Clarkson.