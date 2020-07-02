All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 6 2020 at 11:24 PM

1754 North Washington Street

1754 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1754 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
*** CHOOSE A 6 OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

1 Bed plus office and 1 Bath Uptown Apartment with 750 square feet of living space! All about location, you are just blocks from 17th and nearby Capital Hill neighborhood.

A full living room, dining room, and kitchen with a stove and fridge round out this place. Includes access to the community washer/dryer. Blocks away from 17th and all the action at local favorites Steubens, Avenue Grill, Illegal Grounds Coffee House and the Denver Bicycle Cafe. Half a mile away from Safeway. An easy walk to 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Park.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes trash.

*** CHOOSE A 6 OR 18 MONTH LEASE !! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 North Washington Street have any available units?
1754 North Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 North Washington Street have?
Some of 1754 North Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, bbq/grill, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1754 North Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1754 North Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1754 North Washington Street offer parking?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1754 North Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 North Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

