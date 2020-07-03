All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1736 S. Humboldt St.

1736 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1736 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba898e0097 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2238 square foot home. Inside features include beautiful hardwood floors, recently remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Tons of natural light, Updated bathrooms, Bedroom carpeted floors, Living Room gas fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, All major appliances including Washer and Dryer and central A/C. Nice fenced in yard and patio to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather and large over sized garage. In University neighborhood close to Dowing and I25, Veterans Park, Washington Park, Grasmere Lake, close to city paths, Shopping, Restaurants, and much more!! Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require a double deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Electric Fireplace Finished Basement Stove Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 S. Humboldt St. have any available units?
1736 S. Humboldt St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 S. Humboldt St. have?
Some of 1736 S. Humboldt St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 S. Humboldt St. currently offering any rent specials?
1736 S. Humboldt St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 S. Humboldt St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 S. Humboldt St. is pet friendly.
Does 1736 S. Humboldt St. offer parking?
Yes, 1736 S. Humboldt St. offers parking.
Does 1736 S. Humboldt St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 S. Humboldt St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 S. Humboldt St. have a pool?
No, 1736 S. Humboldt St. does not have a pool.
Does 1736 S. Humboldt St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1736 S. Humboldt St. has accessible units.
Does 1736 S. Humboldt St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 S. Humboldt St. does not have units with dishwashers.

