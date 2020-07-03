1733 Williams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities media room yoga

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2f7104304a ---- Aperture is a celebration -- of still photography, of motion picture photography, of cameras, film, life and memories. And around here, every shot is a keeper. Choose from a studio or one bedroom, in one of 2 great buildings. The feeling is urban, authentic, not too bright, not too dark. Maybe even a little Hollywood. The features are photogenic - built-in desk nook (select units), concrete or granite countertops, metal backsplashes, central evaporative cooler, wood floors. Aperture frames your amazing life perfectly. Both City Park and the new Carla Madison Rec Center are just blocks away, and some very friendly locals are here to make your life more fun, including Whole Yoga, Marczyk?s Fine Foods, St. Mark?s Coffeehouse and the Ogden Theatre. Just hop on 18th Street and you can be in Downtown Denver, Lodo, or the Auraria Campus in minutes.