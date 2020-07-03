1729 Trenton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Awesome 4bd home in ideal East Colfax location (near Park Hill/Stapleton). Enjoy the charm & character of 1920's home ( real hdwd floors etc) w/convenience of modern updates throughout. Cooks kitchen w/granite cntrs & stainless apps! Large fenced yard w/covered patio provides excellent outdoor living area. High speed (fiber) internet avail. Perfect Denver location! Walk to shops/dining/parks. To schedule viewing and see app criteria go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE



PETS: Small pets (Dogs and Cats) ok w/management approval. (2) Max. $400 Addt' refundable deposit per pet. $400 non refundable one time pet fee per pet in lieu of pet rent.