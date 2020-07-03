Awesome 4bd home in ideal East Colfax location (near Park Hill/Stapleton). Enjoy the charm & character of 1920's home ( real hdwd floors etc) w/convenience of modern updates throughout. Cooks kitchen w/granite cntrs & stainless apps! Large fenced yard w/covered patio provides excellent outdoor living area. High speed (fiber) internet avail. Perfect Denver location! Walk to shops/dining/parks. To schedule viewing and see app criteria go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE
PETS: Small pets (Dogs and Cats) ok w/management approval. (2) Max. $400 Addt' refundable deposit per pet. $400 non refundable one time pet fee per pet in lieu of pet rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1729 Trenton Street have any available units?
1729 Trenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Trenton Street have?
Some of 1729 Trenton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Trenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Trenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Trenton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Trenton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Trenton Street offer parking?
No, 1729 Trenton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1729 Trenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Trenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Trenton Street have a pool?
No, 1729 Trenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Trenton Street have accessible units?
No, 1729 Trenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Trenton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Trenton Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)