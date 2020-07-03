All apartments in Denver
Location

1729 Trenton Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Awesome 4bd home in ideal East Colfax location (near Park Hill/Stapleton). Enjoy the charm & character of 1920's home ( real hdwd floors etc) w/convenience of modern updates throughout. Cooks kitchen w/granite cntrs & stainless apps! Large fenced yard w/covered patio provides excellent outdoor living area. High speed (fiber) internet avail. Perfect Denver location! Walk to shops/dining/parks. To schedule viewing and see app criteria go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE

PETS: Small pets (Dogs and Cats) ok w/management approval. (2) Max. $400 Addt' refundable deposit per pet. $400 non refundable one time pet fee per pet in lieu of pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

