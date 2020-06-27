All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:36 AM

1724 Irving St.

1724 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Euro Inspired Residence in Prime Sloan's Lake Location! *2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath *Living Room Fireplace *Kitchen Aid Appliance Package *Two-Toned Kitchen Cabinetry *Quartz Counter-tops *Custom Natural Wood Veneer Cabinets *Custom Lighting *Luxurious Bathrooms *Rain Shower Head *Wide Plank Hardwood Floors *Hardwood Stairs throughout *10 ft. Ceilings & 15 ft. Ceiling in Master Bedroom *Spacious Outdoor Deck On the Top Floor *2 Car attached garage

Enjoy easy access to Sloan's Lake & Park, as well as many nearby restaurants, shops, breweries, & trails!

**Photos in listing are a mirror image of this unit. Unit is vacant when viewing**

**NO PETS**

Please call/text Oliver 630-390-6650 to schedule a showing for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Irving St. have any available units?
1724 Irving St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Irving St. have?
Some of 1724 Irving St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Irving St. currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Irving St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Irving St. pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Irving St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1724 Irving St. offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Irving St. offers parking.
Does 1724 Irving St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 Irving St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Irving St. have a pool?
No, 1724 Irving St. does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Irving St. have accessible units?
No, 1724 Irving St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Irving St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Irving St. has units with dishwashers.
