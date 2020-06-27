1724 Irving St.

Amenities
Euro Inspired Residence in Prime Sloan's Lake Location! *2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath *Living Room Fireplace *Kitchen Aid Appliance Package *Two-Toned Kitchen Cabinetry *Quartz Counter-tops *Custom Natural Wood Veneer Cabinets *Custom Lighting *Luxurious Bathrooms *Rain Shower Head *Wide Plank Hardwood Floors *Hardwood Stairs throughout *10 ft. Ceilings & 15 ft. Ceiling in Master Bedroom *Spacious Outdoor Deck On the Top Floor *2 Car attached garage
Enjoy easy access to Sloan's Lake & Park, as well as many nearby restaurants, shops, breweries, & trails!
**Photos in listing are a mirror image of this unit. Unit is vacant when viewing**
**NO PETS**
Please call/text Oliver 630-390-6650 to schedule a showing for this unit.