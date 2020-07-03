All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305

1705 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1705 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
City Park/Hospital Health District, 2 Garage Spaces, Top Floor Unit, Mountain/City Views - VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE. Top floor 2 bed, 2 full bath condo w/ 2 garage parking spaces, covered balcony & city/mountain views, garage storage, bike rack, elevator, and secured access building. One block from City Park on corner 17th Avenue Restaurant District, home to more than 20 restaurants & coffee shops. This is a quiet small 24 unit condo building. Walk to dog park, new rec center, Exempla St. Joseph, Presbyterian/St. Lukes, & National Jewish Health. Nearby Sprouts Grocery. New carpet, hardwood floors, gas range, fireplace, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, 5 piece master bath. Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent.

(RLNE4001591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 have any available units?
1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 have?
Some of 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 offers parking.
Does 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 have a pool?
No, 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University