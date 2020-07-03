1705 Gaylord Street Unit 305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park elevator parking bike storage garage

City Park/Hospital Health District, 2 Garage Spaces, Top Floor Unit, Mountain/City Views - VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE. Top floor 2 bed, 2 full bath condo w/ 2 garage parking spaces, covered balcony & city/mountain views, garage storage, bike rack, elevator, and secured access building. One block from City Park on corner 17th Avenue Restaurant District, home to more than 20 restaurants & coffee shops. This is a quiet small 24 unit condo building. Walk to dog park, new rec center, Exempla St. Joseph, Presbyterian/St. Lukes, & National Jewish Health. Nearby Sprouts Grocery. New carpet, hardwood floors, gas range, fireplace, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, 5 piece master bath. Water, sewer, and garbage included in rent.



(RLNE4001591)