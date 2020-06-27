All apartments in Denver
1701 South Eudora Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:05 PM

1701 South Eudora Street

1701 South Eudora Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 South Eudora Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home at this adorable, update 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This spacious home features a updated, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 South Eudora Street have any available units?
1701 South Eudora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 South Eudora Street have?
Some of 1701 South Eudora Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 South Eudora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 South Eudora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 South Eudora Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 South Eudora Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 South Eudora Street offer parking?
No, 1701 South Eudora Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701 South Eudora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 South Eudora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 South Eudora Street have a pool?
No, 1701 South Eudora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701 South Eudora Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 South Eudora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 South Eudora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 South Eudora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
