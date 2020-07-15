1688 South Jasmine Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,957 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, 2 cozy wood-burning fireplaces, 2 additional nonconforming rooms in the finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Ash Grove Park, and Cook Park. Also nearby are Dave & Busters, Cherry Creek Mall, Target, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Highline Academy, Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning, and Montessori School of Denver.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



