All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1688 South Jasmine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1688 South Jasmine Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:28 PM

1688 South Jasmine Street

1688 South Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1688 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,957 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, 2 cozy wood-burning fireplaces, 2 additional nonconforming rooms in the finished basement, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Ash Grove Park, and Cook Park. Also nearby are Dave & Busters, Cherry Creek Mall, Target, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Highline Academy, Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning, and Montessori School of Denver.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)
Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 South Jasmine Street have any available units?
1688 South Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1688 South Jasmine Street have?
Some of 1688 South Jasmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 South Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1688 South Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 South Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1688 South Jasmine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1688 South Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1688 South Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 1688 South Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1688 South Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 South Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 1688 South Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1688 South Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 1688 South Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 South Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1688 South Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University