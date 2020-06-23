Rent Calculator
1684 Monroe Street
1684 Monroe Street
1684 Monroe Street
Location
1684 Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and carpet plus a 2 car garageiP
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1684 Monroe Street have any available units?
1684 Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 1684 Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1684 Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1684 Monroe Street pet-friendly?
No, 1684 Monroe Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 1684 Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1684 Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 1684 Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1684 Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1684 Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 1684 Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1684 Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 1684 Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1684 Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1684 Monroe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1684 Monroe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1684 Monroe Street does not have units with air conditioning.
