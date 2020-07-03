1654 Valentia St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0d99ab070 ---- Bright and open beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, includes washer and dryer, large front and back yard. Trash included in rent. Available 08/09/19, $1,650.00. 1 pet is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Oven/Range Washer/Dryer