All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1654 Valentia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1654 Valentia St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:39 PM

1654 Valentia St

1654 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1654 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0d99ab070 ---- Bright and open beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, gorgeous hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, includes washer and dryer, large front and back yard. Trash included in rent. Available 08/09/19, $1,650.00. 1 pet is allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Oven/Range Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Valentia St have any available units?
1654 Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 Valentia St have?
Some of 1654 Valentia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Valentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Valentia St is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Valentia St offer parking?
No, 1654 Valentia St does not offer parking.
Does 1654 Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1654 Valentia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Valentia St have a pool?
No, 1654 Valentia St does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 1654 Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1654 Valentia St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University