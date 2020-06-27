All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1633 Gaylord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1633 Gaylord Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1633 Gaylord Street

1633 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1633 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88e21540a1 ---- Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath, updated top floor unit in duplex. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertops and all major stainless steel kitchen appliances, a washer/dryer, central A/C, and a covered front porch. This unit will come with 1 garage spot and 1 off street parking spot. Great location within walking distance to all that City Park, 17th St. & Colfax shops and restaurants have to offer. Residents will be charged $180/month for all utilities, internet and yard care. Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Detached Garage Central A/C Condominium Gas Fireplace Off Street Parking Shared Yard Stove Townhome Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Gaylord Street have any available units?
1633 Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Gaylord Street have?
Some of 1633 Gaylord Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Gaylord Street is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 1633 Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Gaylord Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 1633 Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Gaylord Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1633 Gaylord Street has accessible units.
Does 1633 Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Gaylord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University