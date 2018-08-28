All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

16209 E Elk Dr

16209 East Elk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16209 East Elk Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
NEWER EVERYTHING! Be one of the firsts to enjoy this luxurious Town Home in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood built in 2019 with convenient access to lots of green space, Denver International Airport, and so much more!

AVAIL 05/08/2020

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
3BR/2.5BA located off of Pena Blvd and Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Gorgeous Kitchen, Bathrooms, Garage, EVERYTHING!
All Three Bedrooms Include Walk-In Closets
Master Has Duel Vanity, Modern and Large Shower with a Built-in Bench, and a HUGE Walk-in Closet!
Modern Granite Counters
1,532 Square Feet
2 Levels with Lots of Natural Light
Brand New Rheem Furnace, Rheem Water Heater, and Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances (all under warranty)
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Stainless Steel Appliances
MASSIVE Kitchen Island. Great for Entertaining!
HUGE 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Brand New, Full-Sized, Whirlpool Washer/Dryer
Tall Ceilings
Tons of Storage Space
Dark Wood Vinyl Flooring on Main Level
Plush Carpet in Bedrooms
Dog Run
Pool & Hot Tub within Community
Reserve the Clubhouse Space for your Private Use!

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, and Dazbog Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Ted's Montana Grill and Anthony's Pizza & Pasta. Nearby parks include Parkfield Lake Park, Green Valley West Park, Ensenada Park. Nearby schools include DSST Middle School at Noel Campus, Green Valley Ranch High School, and Middle School. Grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Walmart. Only 15 minutes to DIA with easy access to Pena Blvd and I-70.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).

Resident Utilities: Denver Water, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Trash Included!

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ (630) 390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

