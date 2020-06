Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Build in 1952 and has 850 square footage .designated parking by back yard in building laundry and centrally located to downtown.facing west and very bright . Open kitchen with plenty of storage beautiful back yard for BBQ and gardening.tenant pay for gas and electric and cable owner pays for hot water cold water and trash

