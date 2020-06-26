162 S Downing St

Amenities

4 Bedroom House Near Wash Park



Beautiful 4-bedroom house is a two-minute walk to the park. All hardwood floors; amenities include washer/dryer, dishwasher, and A/C. The property backs to a parkway that provides open space just outside the back gate. Close to great schools and easy access to downtown or Cherry Creek. Plenty of parking available. Great location for walking/biking the Cherry Creek Trail or playing in the park. Will require 1st months rent, last months rent and security deposit upon approval.

