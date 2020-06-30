All apartments in Denver
16146 E Warner Dr
16146 E Warner Dr

16146 East Warner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16146 East Warner Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this brand-new townhome in the Avion at Denver Connection on Green Valley Ranch Blvd. Nearly 1900 SF with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Brand new corner-unit townhome has everything you need! Open layout with a huge kitchen island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of great natural light, dining area, master suite, 2-car attached garage, quiet neighborhood. Located in the Green Valley Ranch area, close to DIA and easy access to Denver, enjoy all the amenities at Avion, pool, club house, Dog Park, walks and trails. Tenant pays all utilities. Trash included in rent. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16146 E Warner Dr have any available units?
16146 E Warner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16146 E Warner Dr have?
Some of 16146 E Warner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16146 E Warner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16146 E Warner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16146 E Warner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16146 E Warner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16146 E Warner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16146 E Warner Dr offers parking.
Does 16146 E Warner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16146 E Warner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16146 E Warner Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16146 E Warner Dr has a pool.
Does 16146 E Warner Dr have accessible units?
No, 16146 E Warner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16146 E Warner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16146 E Warner Dr has units with dishwashers.

