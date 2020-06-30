16146 E Warner Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome home to this brand-new townhome in the Avion at Denver Connection on Green Valley Ranch Blvd. Nearly 1900 SF with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Brand new corner-unit townhome has everything you need! Open layout with a huge kitchen island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, lots of great natural light, dining area, master suite, 2-car attached garage, quiet neighborhood. Located in the Green Valley Ranch area, close to DIA and easy access to Denver, enjoy all the amenities at Avion, pool, club house, Dog Park, walks and trails. Tenant pays all utilities. Trash included in rent. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.