1611 Winona Ct 1611

Beautiful 3-Bedroom 1 Block from Sloans Lake - Property Id: 279113
Gorgeous Brick 3 bedroom condo with Garage and Basement 1 Block from Sloan's Lake, 2 blocks from Starbucks, CrossFit, Restaurants with full size washer and dryer in unit! Large kitchen with slab granite, formal dining room, large living room, gas range, beautiful hardwood floors with huge shared yard, manicured grounds, and private irrigated garden box. Lots of natural light. Comes with private one-car Garage. Classic architecture with modern updates in this quintessential Denver home 1 block from the best park with a lake in the city.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279113
No Pets Allowed
