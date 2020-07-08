All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1611 Winona Ct 1611

1611 Winona Court · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Winona Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-Bedroom 1 Block from Sloans Lake - Property Id: 279113

Gorgeous Brick 3 bedroom condo with Garage and Basement 1 Block from Sloan's Lake, 2 blocks from Starbucks, CrossFit, Restaurants with full size washer and dryer in unit! Large kitchen with slab granite, formal dining room, large living room, gas range, beautiful hardwood floors with huge shared yard, manicured grounds, and private irrigated garden box. Lots of natural light. Comes with private one-car Garage. Classic architecture with modern updates in this quintessential Denver home 1 block from the best park with a lake in the city.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279113
Property Id 279113

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Winona Ct 1611 have any available units?
1611 Winona Ct 1611 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Winona Ct 1611 have?
Some of 1611 Winona Ct 1611's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Winona Ct 1611 currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Winona Ct 1611 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Winona Ct 1611 pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Winona Ct 1611 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1611 Winona Ct 1611 offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Winona Ct 1611 offers parking.
Does 1611 Winona Ct 1611 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Winona Ct 1611 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Winona Ct 1611 have a pool?
No, 1611 Winona Ct 1611 does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Winona Ct 1611 have accessible units?
No, 1611 Winona Ct 1611 does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Winona Ct 1611 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Winona Ct 1611 has units with dishwashers.

