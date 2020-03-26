16070 Warner Place

Amenities

2018 newly built end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.

Harwood brown mahogany cabinets . All black appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher.Hardwood floors in main floor.You'll also enjoy all the Avion at Denver Connection Amenities: pool, club house, dog park, pollinator park and a future Denver Public Park! Easy access to Pena Blvd, I-70, and 225. Minutes to DIA and great shopping



trash collection, lawn maintenance, pool access, club access is included in rent



Application fee of $ 50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above



call 720 341 6248



No Pets Allowed



