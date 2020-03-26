All apartments in Denver
16070 Warner Place

16070 East Warner Place · (720) 341-6248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16070 East Warner Place, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2018 newly built end unit townhome with 2 car attached garage for 1533sqft at Williams Lyonns new development at green valley ranch blvd and chambers.
Harwood brown mahogany cabinets . All black appliances included washer and dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher.Hardwood floors in main floor.You'll also enjoy all the Avion at Denver Connection Amenities: pool, club house, dog park, pollinator park and a future Denver Public Park! Easy access to Pena Blvd, I-70, and 225. Minutes to DIA and great shopping

trash collection, lawn maintenance, pool access, club access is included in rent

Application fee of $ 50 (non refundable)per person of 18 years old and above

call 720 341 6248

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=13128219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16070 Warner Place have any available units?
16070 Warner Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16070 Warner Place have?
Some of 16070 Warner Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16070 Warner Place currently offering any rent specials?
16070 Warner Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16070 Warner Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16070 Warner Place is pet friendly.
Does 16070 Warner Place offer parking?
Yes, 16070 Warner Place does offer parking.
Does 16070 Warner Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16070 Warner Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16070 Warner Place have a pool?
Yes, 16070 Warner Place has a pool.
Does 16070 Warner Place have accessible units?
No, 16070 Warner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16070 Warner Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16070 Warner Place has units with dishwashers.
