1588 Detroit St #1 Available 09/01/19 Near City Park 1bed 1ba 1car(shared) patio hdwds murphy bed stunning yard W/D A/C - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com.

Awesome 1 bedroom and full bath. Lots of windows and beautiful hardwoods. This unit is stunning. Kitchen has gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with lots of cabinets. Huge patio. There is a murphy bed that can be utilized if needed in the bedroom. Utility bill per month will be $60 added to your monthly bill. Yard. Yard maintenance and trash is included. Community washer and dryer down in the basement. Central Air. Next to East High School. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved by the owner. No smoking period. Please drive by to make sure everything meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately. This property is currently listed for sale but will only sell to an investor and lease will be honored. You will need to allow some showings but they are limited to limit the disruption.



(RLNE4743643)