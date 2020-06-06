All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1588 Detroit St #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1588 Detroit St #1
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:57 AM

1588 Detroit St #1

1588 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1588 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1588 Detroit St #1 Available 09/01/19 Near City Park 1bed 1ba 1car(shared) patio hdwds murphy bed stunning yard W/D A/C - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com.
Awesome 1 bedroom and full bath. Lots of windows and beautiful hardwoods. This unit is stunning. Kitchen has gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with lots of cabinets. Huge patio. There is a murphy bed that can be utilized if needed in the bedroom. Utility bill per month will be $60 added to your monthly bill. Yard. Yard maintenance and trash is included. Community washer and dryer down in the basement. Central Air. Next to East High School. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved by the owner. No smoking period. Please drive by to make sure everything meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately. This property is currently listed for sale but will only sell to an investor and lease will be honored. You will need to allow some showings but they are limited to limit the disruption.

(RLNE4743643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 Detroit St #1 have any available units?
1588 Detroit St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 Detroit St #1 have?
Some of 1588 Detroit St #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 Detroit St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1588 Detroit St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 Detroit St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1588 Detroit St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1588 Detroit St #1 offer parking?
No, 1588 Detroit St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1588 Detroit St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1588 Detroit St #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 Detroit St #1 have a pool?
No, 1588 Detroit St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1588 Detroit St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1588 Detroit St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 Detroit St #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 Detroit St #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University