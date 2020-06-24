All apartments in Denver
1576 S Sherman Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

1576 S Sherman Street

1576 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1576 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Denver Bungalow with hardwood floors, newer carpet and paint. Double oven in remodeled kitchen. Double pane wood windows, attic fan for cooling, fireplace in living room. Oversized 3 car garage with electric openers, fenced yard, washer & dryer included 'as is', sprinkler system. Dog or Cat okay with refundable $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 S Sherman Street have any available units?
1576 S Sherman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1576 S Sherman Street have?
Some of 1576 S Sherman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1576 S Sherman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1576 S Sherman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 S Sherman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1576 S Sherman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1576 S Sherman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1576 S Sherman Street offers parking.
Does 1576 S Sherman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1576 S Sherman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 S Sherman Street have a pool?
No, 1576 S Sherman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1576 S Sherman Street have accessible units?
No, 1576 S Sherman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 S Sherman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1576 S Sherman Street has units with dishwashers.
