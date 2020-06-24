1576 S Sherman Street

Amenities
Beautiful Denver Bungalow with hardwood floors, newer carpet and paint. Double oven in remodeled kitchen. Double pane wood windows, attic fan for cooling, fireplace in living room. Oversized 3 car garage with electric openers, fenced yard, washer & dryer included 'as is', sprinkler system. Dog or Cat okay with refundable $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY