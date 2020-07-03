1571 Xenia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d618f6090 ---- Lovely updated Denver Duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen and bathroom. Rental includes Washer/Dryer. On a large lot with great fenced yard. Quick access to schools, parks, shopping, Downtown Denver, highway and public transportation an light rail. Tenant responsible water, gas/electricity and any extras like cable, internet, etc. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Off Street Parking Washer/Dryer