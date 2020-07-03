All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1571 Xenia St

1571 Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d618f6090 ---- Lovely updated Denver Duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen and bathroom. Rental includes Washer/Dryer. On a large lot with great fenced yard. Quick access to schools, parks, shopping, Downtown Denver, highway and public transportation an light rail. Tenant responsible water, gas/electricity and any extras like cable, internet, etc. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Off Street Parking Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Xenia St have any available units?
1571 Xenia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1571 Xenia St have?
Some of 1571 Xenia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Xenia St currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Xenia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Xenia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 Xenia St is pet friendly.
Does 1571 Xenia St offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Xenia St offers parking.
Does 1571 Xenia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 Xenia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Xenia St have a pool?
No, 1571 Xenia St does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Xenia St have accessible units?
No, 1571 Xenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Xenia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Xenia St does not have units with dishwashers.

